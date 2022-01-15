Ghana Premier League: Danland saves Asante Kotoko against Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea settled for a 0-0 draw in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.





In their outstanding matchday six fixture, both teams failed to find the back of the net as they shared the spoils at the Golden City Park in Berekum.





Despite picking only one of three possible points available on the day, visiting Kotoko still sit top of the table, four points ahead of Aduana Stars who occupy second position.





King Faisal, who succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to Karela United earlier on Saturday, sit third on the log, while Medeama hold the fourth position.





Faisal are the only team among the top four to have played 13 games so far, with the other three yet to see matchday 13 action.





Berekum Chelsea, meanwhile, hold 13th position, having won three, drawn five and lost five of 13 games played thus far.





Kotoko came into Saturday’s game high on confidence following a 3-1 triumph over Ashanti Gold in their last game.





Bibires, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with Medeama.





It was always going to be a daunting task for the Porcupine Warriors away at Golden City Park, having failed to register a win at the ground since 2011.





Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum made one change to his starting side, bringing in Richmond Lamptey in a bid to break the long jinx.





In the end, it was not to be the end of a streak as the home side held their own to maintain their long unbeaten status.





But for goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim’s fine effort to save an 82nd minute penalty by the hosts, it could even have ended in defeat for the Porcupine Warriors.





Kotoko, the most successful side in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles, will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they face Medeama in their next game.





Chelsea, on the other hand, will seek to record their fourth win of the season when they play as guests of Elmina Sharks.