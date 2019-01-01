Ghana Premier League clubs withdraw from proposed competition by Normalisation Committee

The top-flight clubs have unanimously decided not to partake in the tournament which is scheduled to kick off on January 26

The 16 clubs of the Ghana Premier League have unanimously agreed to boycott the special competition proposed by the Normalisation Committee.

Following a meeting between club representatives and the Normalisation Committee on Thursday in Accra, the clubs kicked against the 'unpopular' decision by the interim football governing body to directly pay match bonuses of the tournament to players.

They also rejected the decision to hold a 64-team tournament, including second and third-tier clubs, with the winner and runners-up will represent the country in the Caf inter-club competitions next season.

“As respectfully expressed to the Normalisation Committee during yesterday’s meeting, we have grave concerns about the format presented and, as such, cannot commit to participating as currently constructed," a statement signed by the clubs read.

“Yesterday, we presented an alternative proposal based on our years of experience financing and operating clubs which we believe represents the interests of all stakeholders, including our brothers in Division One. We also believe it provides the most compelling platform to attract media/commercial partners and re-launch football in Ghana with great excitement.

“We are prepared to move forward with 16-team Premier League CAF Champions League Qualification Tournament as presented to and approved by the Normalisation Committee, and appreciate your stated willingness to adjust your timelines to minimize scheduling issues.”

The statement added: “Should you wish to continue a constructive dialogue on how we can participate in a broader tournament along the lines of the 64-Team CAF Confederation Cup we would welcome a further discussion.

“Otherwise, we wish you all the best for the success of your special tournament as currently structured. We look forward to working with you toward the best interests of football in Ghana."

Goal understands that the Premier League clubs want a separate tournament altogether, and want to manage their finances including paying their players.