Ghana Premier League clubs receive financial boost ahead of new season

The Ghana Football Association has revealed a monetary allocation for clubs ahead of the 2019-20 campaign

Football Association (GFA) has announced financial assistance for clubs ahead of the commencement of the new football season.

According to a publication on their FA's official website, the "package is an advance to the clubs to help them prepare for the upcoming season, and it will be deducted from sponsorship funds due to the clubs should the GFA secure sponsorship deals for the respective leagues".

This covers Premier League clubs, Women's Premier League sides and the Division One League outfit.

Each of the 18 elite division clubs will receive an amount of GHC 50,000 (€7,890).

The 48 second-tier clubs will each be handed GHC 25,000 (€3,945) while the Women's Premier League participants will each earn an amount of GHC 10,000 (€1,578).

Also, the announcement indicates: "The GFA will also supply the following number of footballs to the clubs: 30 footballs to each of the Premier League clubs, 20 footballs to each Division One club and 20 footballs to each Women's Premier League club.

"The Executive Council has also approved subsidies for registration cards for the various competitions.

"Premier League clubs will pay 10 cedis (€1 6) per card instead of 50 (€7.9), Division One clubs will pay 10 cedis per card instead of 25 cedis (€3.9) and women's clubs will also pay 10 cedis per card instead of 25 cedis.

"The GFA has also approved that registration cards will be free from next season.

"Meanwhile all clubs will receive sets of bibs in the course of the season when the bibs promised the clubs arrive."

The 2019-20 football season, which commences on December 27, is set to be launched at Accra Sports Stadium on December 20.

