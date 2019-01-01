Ghana Premier League club Wa All Stars react to takeover reports

The Northern Blues have issued a statement amid reports the club has been taken over by new investors

Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars have refuted reports that new investors have completed a takeover of the club.

Reports were rife in the local media that former Ghana and Fulham star John Paintsil had paid $350,000 to the owner and former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi to save the club from going into administration.

Nyantakyi is facing a lifetime ban from Fifa in the wake of last year's football scandals in Ghana.

"Wa All Stars Football Club can confirm that there is no truth in the media reports of a sale or takeover of the club, "a club statement read.

"The club has received approaches from potential investors proposing various forms of investments. "However, there has been no agreement with any interest group about a sale or partnership. Wa All Stars FC will not be making any further comment," the statement added.

Wa All Stars qualified to the top-flight in 2008 and won their maiden title during the 2016-17 season.