Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak set sights on Caf Champions League

Board Member Frank Nelson Nwokolo looks ahead to the Phobians' campaign in the elite continental championship

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has revealed the club will add reinforcements to the team ahead of their participation in the Caf Champions League next season.

The Phobians are set to represent Ghana in next season's continental inter-club competition after emerging as winners of the Premier League on Sunday.

A 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals confirmed Hearts' place as Ghana champions with a game to spare.

“If we are going to go to Africa we have to do some additions to the team. We also need to do some introductions because we are going to play with big teams," Nwokolo told Citi Sports.

“We know our boys are very good but at the end of the day we want to prove that we equally are very good.

“The teams we are going to meet need to know that we are not there just to add up to the numbers, but we are there for a reason. That reason is for us to do what we have done in the year 2000 and 2004 by lifting the trophies in Africa.

“Certainly, we need those game changers, and we will bring them into the club. We know they are there."

Hearts have now won the Ghana Premier League on 20 occasions, three fewer than arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

It is the Accra-based outfit's first success since 2009.

"It’s like, there is something unique in the Hearts of Oak team," Boadu, who joined Hearts from Medeama in March, has said, as reported by Africa-Foot.

“Because when I came, they welcomed me and supported me a lot, especially the management and the supporters as well.

“They were always advising me, encouraging me, they told me that I can do it so I should push it up.

"I will make sure I will not be swollen headed. I will make sure I work extra. This is a motivational cup or win, so it will prepare me to go higher and higher."

Hearts, the second most successful club in GPL history, are set to play Wafa in their last match in the 2020-21 Premier League.