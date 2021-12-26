Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko knock down Wafa on Boxing Day

After three matches without a win, Asante Kotoko have made it two victories on the spin with a 1-0 home triumph over Wafa in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Richmond Lamptey's second-half strike secured three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday 10 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The result, which follows a 2-1 away victory over Legon Cities, places Kotoko second on the league table, only second behind Aduana Stars whom they tie on 20 points, just as they do with third-spotted King Faisal.

Aduana and Faisal could have pulled away had they not suffered defeats on the matchday.

At Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Aduana succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to seventh-spotted Medeama, who secured full points thanks to Amed Toure's strike five minutes to full-time.

Faisal, on the other hand, were undone by an 80th-minute Augustine Okrah effort which ensured a 1-0 victory for fourth-positioned Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

Without talismanic attacker Maxwell Abbey Quaye, who is currently on international duty with Ghana in preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, Yusuf Razak and James Akaminko netted to hand Great Olympics a 2-0 home win over Eleven Wonders.

Olympics are fifth on the league table while Wonders hold the 14th position.

At Golden City Park, Stephen Badu's 41st-minute strike sealed a 1-0 home victory for Berekum Chelsea over Ashanti Gold, who are 10th on the log and sit only one place above their matchday opponents.

Last but not least on Sunday, Newly-promoted Gold Stars registered a 3-1 triumph over Karela United at Dun's Park. Prince Owusu, Charles Gyamfi and Nuhu Sule scored for the winners, who occupy the ninth position, while Umar Bashiru recorded the consolation for the losers who are 13th on the standings.

Earlier on Saturday, Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC, without teenage sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, settled for a 2-2 draw. Salim Adams and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were on target for Hearts while Ibrahim Issah and Ishmael Dede were on the score sheet for Dreams, who occupy the sixth spot.

The Phobians are 12th on the log.