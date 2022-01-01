Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko break Aduana Stars jinx on New Year’s Day

Asante Kotoko exorcised their Dormaa Ahenkro devils with a 2-0 away victory over Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



Cameroonian striker George Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey netted to secure full points for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday 11 fixture.



The win was the visitors’ first league triumph over the Fire Boys in Dormaa in 10 years.



By the additional three points, Kotoko, with a game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in hand, have moved to the top of the league table.



King Faisal, yet to see matchday 11 action, have been displaced down to second position.



Aduana, meanwhile, sit third on the league table, tied on points with Faisal but having played all 11 matches of the season, unlike the ‘Insha Allah’ Boys.



Kotoko came into the New Year’s Day fixture on the back of two consecutive wins in the league. A loss to city rivals Faisal in the last match in any competition, however, put coach Prosper Narteh Ogum under pressure for a prompt return to winning ways.



Aduana, though, succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat by Medeama in their last league fixture.



Narteh’s starting line-up for Kotoko featured Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who was making his first league start of the season. The shot-stopper was one of three new faces in the first team, which also included Ismael Abdul Ganiyu and Augustine Agyapong.



The hosts, on the other hand, had as many as six former Kotoko players in their starting team, with a further one player on the bench. Yahaya Mohammed, Abass Mohammed, Sam Adams, Prince Acquah, Joseph Addo, Adom Frimpong and Emmanuel Gyamfi all previously played for the Kumasi-based side.



The away side took the lead in the 19th minute when Mfegue rose high to head home from Ibrahim Imoro’s corner.



Aduana raised their game and managed to hold their own until the 90th minute when they broke down once again, this time as Lamptey drove a rebound into the net after goalkeeper Addo spilled Evans Adomako’s first effort.



Kotoko had drawn five matches and lost six other games on their 11 previous visits to Dormaa.