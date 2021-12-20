Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-1 away victory over Legon Cities on Sunday.



A 77th minute Franck Theirry Mbella effort sealed the win for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday nine fixture at Dawu Park.



It was the Cameroonian’s second goal of the game, having netted on 29 minutes to break the deadlock before Rahman Abdul levelled the score for the hosts four minutes later.



Kotoko, who drew 1-1 with Real Tamale United on the previous matchday, are second on the league table, while Legon sit second from bottom at the opposite end.



Having waited until last week to register their first triumph of the season, Hearts of Oak have now made it two wins in a row following a 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Accra Lions.



Kofi Kordzie and Daniel Afriyie were on target to propel the Phobians from the relegation zone to the 12th position, four places below their matchday opposition.



Aduana Stars, meanwhile, still lead the table following a 3-2 home win over Berekum Chelsea. Emmanuel Gyamfi (brace) and Sam Adams were the scoring heroes of the day for the Fire Boys, while Stephen Anokye Badu and Isaac Kwakye Osei were on the score sheet for fourteenth-placed Aduana.



At Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, visiting Bechem United held Karela United to a 1-1 draw. The away side, fourth on the log, scored first through Augustine Okrah but Darlington Gyan Fosu grabbed a 90th minute equaliser to save tenth-placed Karela from a defeat.



In Obuasi, seventh-spotted Great Olympics and eighth-position Ashanti Gold played out a 0-0 draw, leaving the latter and their home fans disappointed.



RTU are now sixth on the standing order, thanks to Ronald Frimpong and David Abagna as they netted to ensure a 2-0 home victory over Elmina Sharks, who are bottom of the table.



In Sogakope, Medeama’s hopes of keeping up the chase for top position suffered a setback as they lost 1-0 away to Wafa, Emmanuel Agyemang’s stoppage time effort deciding the encounter. The two teams are ninth and 15th respectively on the log.



Eleven Wonders have won their first match in four games by a 2-1 home triumph over new boys Bibiani Gold Stars. Only two places separate the two teams, with Gold Stars sitting higher on the 11th spot.