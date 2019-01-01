Ghana Premier League aims to fill stadiums - Jawula

Head of the league's governing body speaks on his goals on assuming office on a one-year term

Chairman of the newly-formed Premier League Committee, Lepowura MND Jawula, reveals improved patronage is at the top of their objectives.

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss leads a seven-member unit commissioned by the current administration of the football's governing body to run the affairs of the top-flight on a one-year term.

The new body replaces the Premier League Board (PLB) who until Monday managed the championship.

“We [Premier League Management Committee] will do all our best to make our players attractive for our national teams," Jawula told Ashh FM.

Article continues below

"My aim is to make sure that all our stadia are filled during our league games so as to bring the interest back into our game.

“It is a chance for me to serve Ghana football again because I have been in the system for some time now and I know with the support of all the stakeholders in our football, we will do a good job for the football fraternity.”

The Ghana Premier League is expected to return on December 28 following a one-year break.

