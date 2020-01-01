Ghana Police request full report on Asante Kotoko-Berekum Chelsea GPL shooting incident

The Ghana Football Association has delivered a new update on the unfortunate incident in January

The Police is advancing its investigation into a shooting incident during a Premier League match between and Berekum in January, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

In a fixture at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, proceedings were halted for about 10 minutes late into the game as home supporters hurled missiles onto the pitch in protest of a refereeing decision.

There was more trouble after the final whistle, the tie having ended 1-0 in favour of visiting Chelsea, as the angry Kotoko fans sought to attack the referee, provoking a clash with local police and leading to serious injuries.

"The Ghana Police Service has officially informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that the Police Administration has requested for a 'full report' on investigations conducted into the unfortunate shooting incident which occurred at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi some months ago," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.

"This is a follow-up on an earlier letter sent to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, on May 11, 2020, seeking an update on investigations into the said incident.

"A letter signed by COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a Director-General at the Police Headquarters in Accra and addressed to the President of the GFA upon a directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) stated: 'The Police Administration has requested for full report on the alleged shooting of a football fan at the Baba Yara Stadium. You would be informed of latest development in due course'."

Reports indicate violence broke out in the game after Kotoko centre-back Empem Dacosta was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Porcupine Warriors protested the second yellow card, insisting the foul was instead committed by midfielder Kwame Adom.

After the match, the clash continued, leading to some injuries. A Kotoko fan suffered a bullet wound in the eye and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Ghana Police promptly launched investigations into the incident.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee, meanwhile, charged Kotoko on four accounts and forced the club to play five matches behind closed doors.

The number of matches were later reduced to three for the Porcupine Warriors.

In a related development, the GFA has also announced the Ghana Police Administration is currently considering the idea of setting up a special unit in the Police Service to handle sports-related issues.

