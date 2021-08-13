Ghana Police Commissioner heads Ashanti Gold-Inter Allies match-fixing allegation investigation

The national football’s governing body has published new information concerning the much-talked-about fixture

Ghana's Commissioner of Police is leading investigations into alleged match-fixing in the game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies in the Premier League, the Football Association has revealed.

The GPL made global headlines following the final round of matches after footage showed what has been described as “soft goals” in some of the matches.

Things turned from bad to worse after Allies defender Hashmin Musah admitted to deliberately scoring two own goals in their 7-0 loss with an aim to foil a suspected match-fixing plot.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has formed a strong team to investigate the match-fixing and bribery allegation that hit the Ghana Premier League matchday 34 clash between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC,” the GFA has announced on its official website.

“This follows an earlier meeting between President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah on Monday, July 26, 2021.

“The Investigative team is led by a Commissioner of Police (COP) with support from other Divisions within the Police Unit. The team has begun work and are expected to cooperate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to weed out the canker.

“The Investigative team later had an initial engagement with the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Obed Tuffuor - Integrity Officer of the GFA on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.”

Aside from the Ashanti Gold versus Allies clash, the match between Legon Cities and Eleven Wonders also raised concerns.

Some players, including Musah, have already been summed for a hearing by the GFA, whose boss Kurt Okraku is determined to tackle the match-fixing canker head-on.

“Our football has been attacked by faceless cowards. It is my responsibility and that of the Executive Council to defend the passion of the nation,” Okraku recently remarked.

“Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it.

“We will clean our sport and bring confidence to a sport that feeds me and all of us, a sport that gives hope and spiration to the entire 30 million people of this country.

“If you are here and you know that you played a part, just be ready.”

The GFA has also barred Ashanti Gold and Allies’ final matchday squad and team officials from international travels.