Ghana player registration window draws 2019-20 Premier League closer

Clubs have been mandated to formalise their list of players for the upcoming football season

The Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee will open a window for clubs' registration of new players on Monday ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 season, the interim administrative body has announced.

The activity is the first major item on the Committee's draft calendar for the new term.

The open window will also bring the West African nation significantly closer to resuming the Ghana Premier League which has been put on hold since June 2018 due to a corruption and match-fixing scandal.

"The registration window for the 2019/2020 football season will officially open at 00:01 on Monday 14 October 2019," the Normalisation Committee has announced on the GFA's official website.

"The opening of the transfer window is in accordance with Article 28 of the GFA General Regulations.

"The window is expected to close at 23:59 on Friday 13 December 2019.

Article continues below

"All clubs (Premier, Division One and other tiers) are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline."

The Premier League has been tentatively set to commence on November 3.

The Normalisation Committee has been in charge of football administration in Ghana following the collapse of the GFA in June 2018 due to the corruption and match-fixing scandal.

