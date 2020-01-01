Ghana pencil down three foreigners in shortlist for technical director position

The GFA has provided an update on their search for a new technical boss

Six candidates, including three foreigners, have been shortlisted for 's technical director role, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The identities of the individuals have not been stated.

The West African nation is on the search for a new technical director following the exit of long-serving Francis Oti Akenteng following the expiration of his contract in March.

More teams

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that six candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for the vacant Technical Director position," the GFA stated in a Monday publication on its official website.

"The six candidates made up of three Ghanaians and three expatriates are currently undergoing interviews, through video conferencing, with a select committee of the GFA.

"The Technical Director role is a prerequisite of Fifa and Ghana intends to appoint his successor as soon as possible."

Former Ghana women's and Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford has confirmed applying for the Ghana technical director job.

Ex- and coach Abdul Malik Jabir has also tendered an application.



"The new Technical Director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA," portions of the FA stated said.

Article continues below

"His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana Men's Senior Team (Black Stars) and Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.

"The select committee is expected to submit their report to the Executive Council and once approval is given, the new Technical Director will be announced."

Akenteng recently expressed his sadness for being denied the opportunity to continue with the job.