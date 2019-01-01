Ghana Normalisation Committee releases draw for Caf Confederation Cup ticket
The Ghana Normalisation Committee has held the draw for its second-tier competition which will produce the country’s representative for the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup.
The competition, which is originally known as the Ghana FA Cup, will comprise 32 teams – 24 from the lower division and eight from the top flight.
The first matches will take place on Wednesday, May 29 in separate zones, according to the Normalisation Committee.
The eventual winner will represent Ghana in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Draw:
Ashgold vs Young Apostles
New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo
Medeama vs Bibiani Gold stars
FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC
Kotoko vs RTU
Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors
Aduana vs Berekum Arsenal
BA United vs Kintampo FC
Liberty vs Skyy FC
Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions
Hearts of Oak vs Uncle T United
Mighty Jets vs Proud United
Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko
Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals
Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth
Vision FC vs Young Wise