Live Scores
Cup

Ghana Normalisation Committee releases draw for Caf Confederation Cup ticket

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Ghana
The race for the Caf Confederation Cup kicks off this week following the draw by the Normalisation Committee

The Ghana Normalisation Committee has held the draw for its second-tier competition which will produce the country’s representative for the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup.

The competition, which is originally known as the Ghana FA Cup, will comprise 32 teams – 24 from the lower division and eight from the top flight.

The first matches will take place on Wednesday, May 29 in separate zones, according to the Normalisation Committee.

Editors' Picks

The eventual winner will represent Ghana in the Caf Confederation Cup.  

Article continues below

 

Draw:

Ashgold vs Young Apostles

New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo

Medeama vs Bibiani Gold stars

FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC

Kotoko vs RTU

Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors

Aduana vs Berekum Arsenal

BA United vs Kintampo FC

Liberty vs Skyy FC

Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak vs Uncle T United

Mighty Jets vs Proud United

Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko

Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals

Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth

Vision FC vs Young Wise

Close