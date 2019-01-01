Ghana Normalisation Committee releases draw for Caf Confederation Cup ticket

The race for the Caf Confederation Cup kicks off this week following the draw by the Normalisation Committee

The Normalisation Committee has held the draw for its second-tier competition which will produce the country’s representative for the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup.

The competition, which is originally known as the Ghana , will comprise 32 teams – 24 from the lower division and eight from the top flight.

The first matches will take place on Wednesday, May 29 in separate zones, according to the Normalisation Committee.

The eventual winner will represent Ghana in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

Draw:

Ashgold vs Young Apostles



New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo



vs Bibiani Gold stars



FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC



Kotoko vs RTU



Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors



Aduana vs Berekum



BA United vs Kintampo FC



Liberty vs Skyy FC



Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions



vs Uncle T United



Mighty Jets vs Proud United



Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko



Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals



Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth



Vision FC vs Young Wise