Ghana new boy Owusu reveals Africa Cup of Nations ambition

The winger sheds light on his immediate goal following his maiden invite to the national team ahead of the continental championship

Serbian-based attacker Samuel Owusu has set his sights on winning a place in 's final squad for the upcoming in .

The 23-year-old was among the surprise names on a provisional 29-man roster unveiled for the four-time winners, which is set to be whittled down to 23 for the June 21-July 19 championship.

In his first ever call-up to the Black Stars, he is set to join the team for a pre-tournament camp in the , which begins on June 1.

"It means a lot to me to be named in the squad to represent the country," Owusu told Ghanasoccernet.

"I was very happy and excited that fateful day.

"I believe in myself and I will train very hard to get my play in the final 23."

Article continues below

Owusu's call-up is a reward for his fine form for club side Cukaricki in the Serbian Super Liga last season.

The former Genclerbirligi winger made 32 outings - all starts - netted seven times and assisted 10 goals to help the Hill Men finish the campaign in fourth position.

Ghana have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the Africa Cup of Nations.

