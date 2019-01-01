Ghana new boy Owusu reveals Africa Cup of Nations ambition
Serbian-based attacker Samuel Owusu has set his sights on winning a place in Ghana's final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The 23-year-old was among the surprise names on a provisional 29-man roster unveiled for the four-time winners, which is set to be whittled down to 23 for the June 21-July 19 championship.
In his first ever call-up to the Black Stars, he is set to join the team for a pre-tournament camp in the UAE, which begins on June 1.
"It means a lot to me to be named in the squad to represent the country," Owusu told Ghanasoccernet.
"I was very happy and excited that fateful day.
"I believe in myself and I will train very hard to get my play in the final 23."
Owusu's call-up is a reward for his fine form for club side Cukaricki in the Serbian Super Liga last season.
The former Genclerbirligi winger made 32 outings - all starts - netted seven times and assisted 10 goals to help the Hill Men finish the campaign in fourth position.
Ghana have been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the Africa Cup of Nations.