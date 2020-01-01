Ghana new boy Fosu opens Brentford account, Benrahma impresses

The Algerian grabbed two assists while the Black Stars newbie opened his account in the Bees' dismantling of Sheffield Wednesday

Said Benrahma grabbed two assists as returned to winning ways with a 5-0 thumping of in the Championship on Saturday.

Thomas Frank’s men had failed to record a win in their last five outings but Saturday’s five-star performance saw them keep their hopes for a Promotion play-off stop alive.

Benrahma was in top form again as he took his goal contributions tally to 18 – 10 goals and eight assists - for the season in 33 matches.

More teams

The 24-year-old set up both Joshua Dasilva and new call-up Tariqe Fosu for Brentford’s fourth and fifth goals respectively for the afternoon. Dasilva netted twice while Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbeumo completed the rout.

With reportedly lurking for his signature, the Algerian demonstrated why deserves to showcase his game at the highest stage with his consistent excellence in the Championship this term.

With his strike, Brentford’s January arrival Fosu opened his account for the Bees in the same week that he was handed his maiden international call-up by Ghana for their upcoming double-header against Sudan in the 2021 qualifiers.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old joined Brentford from League One side Oxford United where he netted eight times in 25 outings.

It was the third time this campaign that Brentford scored five goals in a single encounter, 7-0 against Luton Town and 5-1 against .

’s Kamohelo Mokotjo was missing once more and looks likely to miss Bafana Bafana’s clash against Sao Tome e Principe as he has not featured since Brentford 0-0 against on 18 January.