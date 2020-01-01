Ghana needs more home-based players for Black Stars - Johnson

The former Fenerbahce man speaks on CK Akonnor's 23-man squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Sudan

Former international has called for the inclusion of more home-based players for the Black Stars after four men made the cut for the upcoming fixtures against Sudan.

In his first squad since assuming duty as new Ghana coach in January, CK Akonnor named four men plying their trade in the domestic league in a 23-man roster for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against the Falcons of Jediane on March 27 and 30.

striker Yahaya Mohammed, the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the local league, earned a recall after 13 years in the wilderness while fullback Kwadwo Amoako, goalkeeper Richard Attah and centre-back Habib Mohammed have been called up for the first time.

More teams

“I wasn't surprised with coach CK Akonnor's call-ups at all,” former man Johnson told Asempa FM.

Article continues below

“My advice to the local players is that they should fight and get into the first 11 when they receive call-ups.



"We need more local players in the team going forward, so those who get the opportunity should set the pace for the others."

Johnson’s remarks almost stand in opposition to 1965 Afcon winner Osei Kofi who believes this season’s Ghana Premier League, currently at the Matchweek 13 stage, is too early for home-based players to be called up for national duty.

Johnson played at four Afcon tournaments between 1994 and 2000.