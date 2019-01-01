Ghana needs Boateng more than he needs Ghana - JE Sarpong

The renowned coach believes the Black Stars stand to benefit more from the return of the suspended attacker to national duty

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel 'JE' Sarpong says Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah should go ahead to hand Kevin-Prince Boateng a recall to the national team despite the new Barcelona signing's standing suspension from the Black Stars.

The 31-year-old has been away from national duty since being handed an indefinite suspension at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil for "insulting" the coach during a training session.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the forward must first officially apologise for his action before being considered for a recall. And for Appiah, the only thing standing between Boateng and a return to the four-time African champions is the apology.

"If the coach is willing to work with him, he should call him but it shouldn't be that an apology first before he hands him a call-up into the national team," Sarpong told Agyenkwa FM.

"I even doubt if Kevin-Prince Boateng will avail himself for call-up because he is now enjoying his footballing career.

"Ghana needs Kevin more than Kevin needs Ghana now, so we should swallow our pride and call him if the coach will need him in his game plan.

"Kwesi Appiah is a humble coach and does not talk much in public but I believe he might call Kevin in the coming days."

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father in Berlin, Boateng switched international allegiance to represent the Black Stars at a senior level in 2010 after representing the European nation's youth outfit.

The 2014 World Cup aside, the former AC Milan star represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

"Since Gyan is not scoring these days, I believe inviting Kevin to partner either Gyan or Emmanuel Boateng will be useful to Ghana," Sarpong added.

"Quality players are troublesome but they are manageable, so the technical handlers of the national team should be able to manage him and they will get their results."

Boateng has 15 caps and two goals for the four-time African champions.

Should he apologise in time, he could gatecrash Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June/July.

