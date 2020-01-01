Ghana national team coaches advised to relinquish club roles

The ex-Black Stars shot-stopper has urged national team coaches to resign from any current club positions

Former goalkeeper Abukari Damba wants all national team coaches to cut ties with any clubs they may be affiliated to avoid a potential conflict of interest in their dealings.

In December, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) overhauled all technical teams of all its national teams, replacing them with new units earlier this month.

Top of the new list of appointees is former and coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor who has been named the new boss of the Black Stars.

“We need to tackle this issue seriously. All the coaches appointed have contracts with their various clubs. The national team coaches appointed should resign from their club teams," Damba told Happy FM.

“It is a privilege to be selected as a national team coach. The coaches pay allegiance and have contracts with the various clubs they work for.

“Clubs pay them for the jobs they do, so what we have to look at is if the national team will be a permanent job and what contract has been given them.

“We need to find out if they are permanent national team coaches with contracts because I know the law does allow them to hold two positions. We also have to know if they will be given salaries or allowances.

"Are they going to be given extra responsibilities to play as well? We have to be mindful of conflict of interest and the implication in regards to this situation."

boss Samuel Boadu and Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito, who have been handed the Ghana U15 and U20 coaching jobs respectively, are among the new men to be currently affiliated to other clubs.