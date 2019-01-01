Ghana name Asamoah Gyan, Ayew brothers in provisional squad for Africa Cup of Nations

The veteran forward and the two siblings are on a list of 29 men penciled in for the continental gathering

Out-of-retirement Asamoah Gyan headlines 's provisional squad for the in , which starts next month.

The inclusion of the 33-year-old Kayserispor striker is undoubtedly the biggest talking point of the 29-man roster, having rescinded a decision to quit the national team on Wednesday after being stripped of the captaincy two days earlier.

midfielder Andre Ayew, who is rumoured to be named the new substantive skipper, is also on the list, just as younger brother Jordan Ayew, midfielder Thomas Teye Partey and Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah.

left-back Baba Rahman, who last played for Ghana at the 2017 Afcon where he sustained a long-term injury, has been called up.

There have been rewards for the Ghana U-23 trio of centre-back Musah Nuhu, midfielder Yaw Yeboah and striker Kwabena Owusu following their fine showing in the 2019 Caf U-23 Africa Cup of Nations/2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

There were, however, no places for 's Daniel Amartey, 's Jeffrey Schlupp, 's Nicholas Opoku and 's Harrison Afful, due to injury.

midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has also been left out as he is set to undergo surgery when the Italian season ends on Sunday.

Only 23 of the listed 29 players will make the final squad for the June 21-July 19 tournament.

The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee has also announced that the team will take on and Namibia in pre-tournament friendlies during a training camp in Abu Dhabi, . They depart Accra for the camp on June 1.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F at Afcon, alongside holders , Benin and Guinea Bissau.



Full Squad:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori ( , South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, ), Felix Annan ( , Ghana)

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, ), Abdul Baba Rahman ( , France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, ), Kasim Nuhu Adams (TSG , ,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo ( , Belguim), Musah Nuhu (St Gallen, ), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Basaksehir, Turkey) Mohammed Alhassan ( , Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo , ), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, ), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah ( , Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Christian Atsu ( , England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, ), Thomas Agyepong ( , ), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Safiu Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( , France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Kwabena Owusu ( , Spain)

