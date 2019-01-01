Ghana name Asamoah Gyan, Ayew brothers in provisional squad for Africa Cup of Nations
Out-of-retirement Asamoah Gyan headlines Ghana's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which starts next month.
The inclusion of the 33-year-old Kayserispor striker is undoubtedly the biggest talking point of the 29-man roster, having rescinded a decision to quit the national team on Wednesday after being stripped of the captaincy two days earlier.
Fenerbahce midfielder Andre Ayew, who is rumoured to be named the new substantive skipper, is also on the list, just as younger brother Jordan Ayew, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey and Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah.
Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman, who last played for Ghana at the 2017 Afcon where he sustained a long-term injury, has been called up.
There have been rewards for the Ghana U-23 trio of centre-back Musah Nuhu, midfielder Yaw Yeboah and striker Kwabena Owusu following their fine showing in the 2019 Caf U-23 Africa Cup of Nations/2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.
There were, however, no places for Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, Udinese's Nicholas Opoku and Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful, due to injury.
Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has also been left out as he is set to undergo surgery when the Italian Serie A season ends on Sunday.
Only 23 of the listed 29 players will make the final squad for the June 21-July 19 tournament.
The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee has also announced that the team will take on South Africa and Namibia in pre-tournament friendlies during a training camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE. They depart Accra for the camp on June 1.
The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F at Afcon, alongside holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.
Full Squad:
Goalkeepers
Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)
Defenders
John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kasim Nuhu Adams (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Musah Nuhu (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Basaksehir, Turkey) Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)
Midfielders
Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Safiu Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)
Strikers
Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain)