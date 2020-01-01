Ghana Ministry of Sports unhappy with clubs' reaction to closed door matches directive

The national body has come under fire for restricting clubs from playing in front of their fans

Ministry for Youth and Sports communication consultant Ahmed Osumanu Halid is unhappy with the response of Premier League ( ) club officials to a directive demanding all matches of the 2020-21 season be played behind closed doors.

Team officials have not held back their displeasure about the communication which was issued on the eve of commencement of the championship.

Before the latest government order, clubs had been preparing for a 25% intake of fans as per an earlier directive.

“It is very unfortunate and we are saddened by the attitude of some football managers on the matter. That is, playing of matches and other sporting activities behind closed doors," Ahmed said, as reported by Graphic.

"The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah believes in consultation and teamwork. On this particular matter, the GFA was informed before the statement was issued.

“The Sports Minister has consistently consulted with the Ghana Football Association on all matters concerning football and will continue with that style of leadership.

“We are concerned about the lives of our citizens and every decision that will ensure the protection of our people, would be considered."

After a significant downward turn in the number of Ghana's active coronavirus cases, the nation's infection statistics have begun to rise in recent times, warranting a prompt State of the Nation Address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Club officials have called for fairness in the Government of Ghana's formulation and implementation of Covid-19-related directives, considering political parties are still allowed to undertake campaigns and rallies ahead of the nation's presidential elections in December.

“The Ghana Health Service is saying the rising cases are not only caused by political activities only but other factors are included," Ahmed added.

“When people go to the stadia to watch football games, they walk in groups, and we don't want that to happen and spread the Covid-19.

“Remember what the President said 'we have what it takes to bring the economy back but we don't have what it takes to bring lives back'.

“The name of the Ministry is Ministry of Youth and Sports, we are in charge of all football and sporting activities in Ghana. We do not have power over the political parties’ rallies and other activities."

The 2020-21 GPL season started on Saturday.