Ghana midfielder Schlupp helps Crystal Palace salvage point against Burnley in Premier League

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp was the star for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.



The Germany-born scored for the Eagles in the matchday 27 home fixture but Luka Milivojevic’s own goal necessitated a sharing of the spoils at Selhurst Park.



The result has left the hosts 11th on the league table, while the opposition stay 18th in the relegation zone.



Like Schlupp, Cote d’Ivoire winger Wilfried Zaha, Nigeria and Algeria target Michael Olise and England U21 centre-back of Ivorian descent Marc Guehi all made the starting line-up for Palace.



Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who recently won the Africa Cup of Nations, and DR Congo prospect Jean-Philippe Mateta came on for The Eagles in the second half, while Ghana striker Jordan Ayew and Nigeria target Eberechi Eze were unused substitutes.



For Burnley, Cote d’Ivoire ace Maxwel Cornet could only settle for a place on the bench where he watched the entire action, having been an injury doubt coming into the game.



Palace took little time to get going on Saturday as Olise set up Schlupp for the opener in just the ninth minute.



In what was a patient build-up, the Nigeria target received a pass on the far right, beat his marker and delivered a cross into the box which the Ghanaian, unmarked in the box, connected to from close range to make it 1-0.



In half-time stoppage time, the visitors found a way back into the game when Milivojevic, in an attempt to clear Aaron Lennon’s delivery, deflected the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.



In the second half, neither side was able to break down their opponent as referee Jonathan Moss brought the game to an end after five minutes of injury time.



Goalscorer Schlupp did not play for the entire game as he was replaced by Kouyate in the 84th minute.



Earlier on the hour mark, Mateta came on for Milivojevic.



Zaha and Olise, on the other hand, saw out the full game.



Palace next face Wolves in the Premier League as Burnley take on Leicester City.