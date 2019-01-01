Ghana midfielder Okyere joins Spanish side Rayo Vallecano

The Black Queens midfielder has became the second Ghanaian player to join a Spanish side this summer

Priscilla Okyere has been signed up by Spanish Liga Iberdrola side from Serbian outfit Spartak Subotica.

The Ghanaian international was announced by Rayo this week as their seventh signing in the ongoing transfer window ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Aside from Okyere, Jessica Rodríguez, Patricia Larque, Eva Masdeu, Laura Codonal Sladjana Bulatovic and Saray Garcia also completed their moves to the team this summer.

Last season in , the Black Queens midfielder helped Spartak to win the Serbian Super Liga Zene and reached the Uefa Women's playoff.

Before her move to Europe in 2018, the 24-year-old starred for 's Women's Premier League giants Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The midfielder also previously led the Black maidens to win bronze at the 2012 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup in Azerbaijan.

She had helped the Black Queens to a third-place finish at the 2019 Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire in May.

Having completed her move to , Okyere becomes the second Ghanaian to join a Liga Iberdrola outfit this summer after Princella Adubea signed for de Huelva.

She will be expected to join her new teammates ahead of their first pre-season trip to Fugen, on July 15.