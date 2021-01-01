Ghana midfielder Addo makes Djurgardens debut against AIK

The Black Queens captain came off the bench for her first game in the Swedish top-flight as her side crumbled at home to their rivals

Ghana international Elizabeth Addo made her debut for Djurgardens in a 2-1 defeat to city rivals AIK at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sunday's Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

The 27-year-old completed her return to Sweden, following the completion of her six-month transfer deal from National Women's Soccer League outfit North Carolina Courage in April.

The Ghanaian star had previously played for Kvarnsvedens, where she scored seven goals in 29 appearances in 2017 before heading out to China, Cyprus and recently the USA.

After losing 2-1 at Kristianstad last time out, Pierre Fondin's side started the bid to bounce back brightly although they only found the net courtesy of Hayley Dowd's strike three minutes from half-time.

Newcomers AIK, however, resumed the contest on a high and were rewarded with an equaliser through Honoka Hayashi 13 minutes into the second half.

Despite the late introduction of Addo, the visitors were gifted a penalty moments later and Hayashi made no mistake to convert for what proved to be the matchwinner for AIK 11 minutes from full-time.

Addo's debut for the Stockholm-based outfit means the Black Queens captain has continued her professional career in the Swedish top-flight, since leaving the country in the summer of 2017.

Ghana's Addo saw the final 18 minutes of the match on her maiden appearance as she replaced Hanna Ekengren.

Her compatriot Portia Boakye and South Africa's Linda Motlhalo both featured for the duration, while Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda saw the final 10 minutes in Djurgardens' derby defeat at home.

The result saw Djurgardens drop to the ninth position on the Damallsvenskan table with three points from three games.

They will look to recover from their back-to-back defeats in their next encounter against former winner Rosengard on May 9.