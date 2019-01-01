Ghana, Mali coaches preview Saturday's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations showdown

Coaches of the two teams look ahead to their encounter in the last group game at the continental youth showpiece

Ghana assistant coach Amadu Nurudeen has reiterated his team's desire to make the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations when they face Mali on Saturday.

With one win and a defeat, the Black Satellites are on the cusp of elimination as anything short of a win or a draw in the third Group B match will send them packing.

Qualification for the last four of the Afcon automatically guarantees a place at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland in three months.

"Every country wants to qualify for the second phase of this tournament and our goal is to qualify for the World Cup," Nurudeen said at the pre-match conference on Friday.

"It is true that each team has three points but our wish is that Ghana will overcome this obstacle.”

Ghana beat Burkina Faso 2-0 in their opening game before falling by the same score against Senegal.

Mali, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Senegal on matchday one before handing Burkina Faso a 1-0 defeat to revive their campaign.

“We have forgotten about the first two games," coach Manoutou Kane said.

"We didn’t do well against Senegal and against Burkina, we won despite not playing well.

“But now, we are very much concentrated for the Ghana game.

“Our target is to play five matches in this tournament and we have not forgotten that."

In Group A, Nigeria and South Africa have already booked their places in the last four, and for that matter the World Cup.

