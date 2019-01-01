Ghana legend shares thoughts on degree requirement for FA presidency

Osei Kofi gives his opinion on the qualities a potential leader of the football association must have

’s 1965 Africa Cup of Nations winner Osei Kofi does not believe the country’s vacant football association presidential role should only be handed to an individual with a university degree.

The FA has been without a president since former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi left the post after being caught up in a bribery and corruption scandal, which has resulted in the suspension of all competitive domestic competitions.

Recent media reports say the Normalisation Committee – jointly set up by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government to steer football affairs in the interim – is considering making the possession of a master’s degree a prerequisite for all candidates ahead of future elections.

“Fifa has its rules and regulations about selecting an FA president,” Osei, now a reverend minister, told Goal.

“Some of our past FA presidents did not have any degrees. Nyantakyi was a lawyer by profession but look at where Ghana football has gone to.

“We need people who have the knowledge about football; we have knowledgeable people who can do the job.

“Ghana should look for somebody who can handle the affairs because you will go strictly by Fifa’s rules and regulations.

“That’s all. It’s not about a degree or anything.”

Former GFA vice president George Afriyie, ex-Executive Committee member Wilfred Kwaku Osei, Ghalca boss Kudjoe Fianoo, Dreams FC executive chairman Kurt Okraku and Phar president Nana Yaw Amponsah are some of the names linked to the vacant job.