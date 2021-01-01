Ghana legend Polo happy with Papic's progress at Hearts of Oak

The Serbian coach's impact with the Phobians excites the 1978 Afcon winner

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak star Mohammed Polo believes ex-Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs boss Kosta Papic is on course to lead the Phobians to a first major silverware in 11 years.

The Serbian was appointed for a second stint with the 19-time Premier League champions last month following the club's uninspiring start to the 2020-21 competition.

Interestingly, Hearts' last title - a league success in 2009 - coincides with the 60-year-old's first spell at the helm of affairs.

“He has been fantastic so far. He is doing well and we hope he will maintain the form," Polo told Ghana Web.

"There are reports that he says he wants to win the league for Hearts of Oak, we must all back him.

"Let’s support him because he can do it. He needs some consistency so if he is able to get that constituency then he can win it.

"You look at where he picked the team from and where we are now, it shows that he has something good to offer."

In seven matches under Papic, Hearts have won four, drawing two other games and losing once.

On Saturday, the Phobians held Berekum Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in their last fixture.

"This is not his first time. He [Papic] won the league with us. He is what Hearts of Oak need now," Hearts legend Bernard Dong Bortey, who was on the books of Hearts during the 2009 GPL triumph, told Silver FM.

“He’s impressed me so far with his performance with the team. Let’s pray for him so that whatever he wants to do with the team comes to fruition.

“I follow the league and most especially Hearts of Oak and [archrivals Asante] Kotoko. They are the big guns who make the Ghana League exciting.

Article continues below

“Both teams were struggling when the league started, but it seems they’ve picked up now. And that has injected some excitement into the league.

“Even the current table-toppers know that when these giants are in top form then they are a serious threat to them. So I am predicting that one of these two teams will win the league."

Hearts will next be in action in an Accra derby against Great Olympics on Saturday.