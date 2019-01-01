Ghana learns opponent in qualifiers for 2020 African Nations Championship

The Black Stars must fend off opposition from a neighbouring country to make a return to the biennial tournament

Ghana will square off against neighbours Burkina Faso for a ticket to the 2020 African Nations Championship to hold in Ethiopia. A draw conducted at Caf's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday pitted the Black Stars against the Stallions in the second round.

Ghana will host the first leg before travelling for the return fixture.

The date and time of the games are yet to be announced.

The winners over two legs will join 15 other teams, including the hosts, for the final tournament.

Ghana, who last appeared at the tournament in 2014, will be seeking a return following recent qualifying disappointments.

In the 2016 qualifiers, the Black Stars were kicked out of the running by Cote d'Ivoire in the first round.

Two years later, there was another setback following a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Burkina Faso.

With three appearances at the championship since its inception in 2009, Ghana's best performances remain runners-up finishes in the maiden edition and in 2014.

The CHAN is a tournament reserved exclusively for home-based players.

