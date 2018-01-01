Ghana learns fate on last Fifa World Ranking for 2018

The Black Stars' final position for the calendar year has been unveiled

By the latest Fifa World Ranking announced on Thursday, Ghana will head into 2019 as the 51st best national male football team on the globe.

December's release sees the Black Stars unmoved from their position from November, their total accumulated points of 1412 also remaining unchanged.

The lack of movement is attributed to the team's inactivity in the month, a situation which was same for almost all other nations as December has no Fifa break for international games. Only eight category 'A' games were played in the month worldwide.

Ghana's last assignment was a 2-0 triumph over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in November.

On continental level, the Black Stars still hold on to the sixth spot from last month, ahead of Cameroon (55th in the world), Egypt (56), Burkina Faso (61) and Mali (64).

Senegal (23) maintained their position as the lead in Africa, followed by Tunisia (26), Morocco (40), Nigeria (44) and Congo DR (49). In fact, the top 16 from November remained the same.

Back to the world table, there was no movement into the top 81, with Belgium, France, Brazil, Croatia, England, Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark making up the top 10 in that order.

Ghana’s highest ever performance since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains a 14 place in February 2008, while their worst placement was an 89 position reached in June 2004.

The Black Stars do not return to action until March 2019 when they host Kenya on the final matchday of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The next edition of the ranking will be released on February 7, 2019.

