Ghana League Clubs chief Fianoo disturbed by Asante Kotoko's possible relegation

The Porcupine Warriors face demotion to the second division over a financial dispute with Tunisian side Esperance

League Clubs Association (Ghalca) chairman Cudjoe Fianoo is worried about the fate of as the club faces possible demotion to the second tier.

Arguably Ghana's biggest side, the Kumasi-based outfit risk being pushed down the ladder as they are running against time to meet a Fifa ultimatum.

Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the local league, having won the championship on 23 occasions, four titles more than closest contenders .

“As Ghalca chairman, we are worried about the crisis that has entangled Kotoko, but it’s rather unfortunate we don’t have the strength to help, with the Ghana Football Association also not well-positioned [to help]," Fianoo told Light FM.

"We simply cannot sit idle for Ghana’s gigantic club to be relegated.

“They [Kotoko's management] should reach out to their numerous supporters around the world, forget any pain cause by one other, swallow their pride, bury their differences and come together in resolving this issue."

Kotoko have been issued a deadline to clear the debt owed to Tunisian club Esperance over the signing of Emmanuel Clottey in 2015.

The Porcupine Warriors' reluctance to pay up, interestingly, has been linked to their sale of Kwame Bonsu to the North African fold last year.

"This will serve as a good lesson for the club [Kotoko] because they have been paying a lot of judgement debt recently," Fianoo added.

“I believe Kotoko supporters have that capacity of helping extremely."

Goal understands Kotoko owes Esperance $180,000 (€164,195) from the acquisition of Clottey in 2015.

After the Tunisians purchased Bonsu from the Porcupine Warriors last year for $150,000 Esperance also opted against paying up, instead deciding to offset the cost with part of Clottey's 2015 arrears and demanding $30,000 more from Kotoko to completely clear the striker's debt.

The issues reached the doors of Fifa who have ruled in favour of the Tunisians.

Reports say Kotoko have until May 10 to cough up a total amount of $240,000 (€218,915) which also includes a fine.