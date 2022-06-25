Ghana keeper Wollacott will offer Charlton Athletic more than just shot-stopping

The Black Stars custodian believes his command of the area and ball-playing ability will make him the complete package to the League One side

Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott believes he is bringing a lot to League One side Charlton Athletic after joining them as a free agent from League Two’s Swindon Town.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract as he joins from Swindon where he made 39 appearances last season as they reached the playoffs.

Wollacott, who is Charlton's third signing this week, says he will be offering his new employers more than just keeping the ball out of the net.

“I keep the ball out of the back of the net which is the most important thing for me,” said Wollacott.

He added: “I’ve got a good starting position; I like to think that I can affect play not just communication but my position behind. You would say sweeper keeper.”

“Last year, being named in the team of the season was a massive privilege for me. Nice to be recognised for your performance throughout the season.”

The England-born goalkeeper made his debut for the Black Stars last year and has made 10 appearances for Ghana so far.

Wollacott, who is set to be reunited with his former manager Ben Garner, still has special memories of the day he turned up for Ghana.

“I had my first call up in October for Ghana, that was a massive honour for me and my family and I am still pinching myself about that,” he said.

Wollacott came through the ranks at Bristol City where he played for eight years, albeit with numerous loan spells at the likes of Clevedon Town, Weymouth, Bergsoy, Bath City, Woking, Truro City, Truro City, Gloucester City and Forest Green Rovers in between before he joined Swindon.

Garner described Wollacott as a ‘strong’ signing for the club.

"Obviously, Jojo is a player that I know very well, having worked with him last season,” he said.

“I think he is a player with huge potential moving forwards as well and, again, he fits the character and the type of person that we want to bring into the football club,” added Garner.

Charlton CEO, Thomas Sandgaard termed the goalkeeper’s heroics for Swindon last season as the main reason they went for him.

"He was in the League Two Team of the Season last year for good reason; he is a good shot-stopper, with a command of his area and is excellent on the ball too, which is important for us given the attacking style of football we are looking to play," explained Sandgaard.

Wollacott joins defender Eoghan O'Connell and full-back Mandela Egbo as the club’s new signings so far.