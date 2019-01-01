Ghana invite 24 players ahead of U-23-Afcon qualifier against Gabon

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has unveiled a list of players to open camp for the March 23 and 26 games against The Panthers

Twenty-four players have been called up to ’s U-23 team to begin preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gabon.

The contingent – all-home-based – contains a host of players from the team that represented Ghana at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger.

Wafa striker Daniel Lomotey, who netted a brace against Burkina Faso at the U-20 Afcon, has been rewarded with a call-up, as have been Prosper Ahiabu, Danlad Ibrahim, Maxwell Arthur, Montari Kamahene and Emmanuel Kumah who were all in Niger.

Having failed to make the final squad for the Afcon, Liberty Professionals attacker Elvis Kyei Baffour has been called up to Ibrahim Tanko’s U-23 set-up owing to a string of fine performances for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

The Black Meteors, who beat Togo 5-2 on aggregate in the first round, will begin camp on Wednesday ahead of the second round double-header against Gabon on March 23 and 26.

According to a publication on the Ghana FA website, a second batch of players will join the team before the final squad, which is expected to be dominated by foreign-based players.

The winner of the Ghana-Gabon tie will book a ticket for the final phase of qualifying in June.

Article continues below

There could be a big reward for playing at the Afcon as the top three teams at the November 8-22 championship in will represent Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympic in Tokyo, .

Full Squad:

Kwame Baah ( Allies FC), Prosper Ahiabu (Wafa), Richard Ayi ( of Oak), William Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Maxwell Arthur (Dream FC), Montari Kamahene (Dreams FC), Yakubu Ibrahim (Dreams FC), Eric Owusu (Bechem United), Ibrahim Moro (Karela FC), Zakaria Fuseini (Berekum ), Braimah Foster (Berekum Chelsea), Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram de Visser), Alhassan Watara (Medeama), Tahiru Awudu (Medeama) Simon Zibo (Liberty Professionals), Elvis Kyei Baffour (Liberty Professionals), Philip Awudu Gemeli (Okyeman Planners), Nasiru Ahiabu (Wafa), Daniel Lomotey (Wafa), Emmanuel Sarpong (Star Madrid), Emmanuel Kumah (Mighty Jet), Ebo Gyasi (Abusua Dwarfs), Caleb Amankwaa (Aduana Stars).