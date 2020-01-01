Ghana hands Fokuo U17 coaching job

The Black Starlets have a new man at the helm of affairs in their bid to return to the U17 Afcon

The Football Association (GFA) has named Ben Fokuo as the new coach of the national U17 male side.

He takes over from Abdul Karim Zito, who was unsuccessful in qualifying the team for the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in .

Fokuo's two assistants will be Ntow Gyan and Hamza Mohammed.

"The Ghana Football Association has named Ben Fokuo as Head Coach for National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.

"He will be assisted by Ntow Gyan as Assistant 1 and Hamza Mohammed as Assistant 2.

"Other members of the Technical Team are: 1. George Owu - Goalkeepers Trainer, 2. Yusif Andani - Team Doctor, 3. Jacob Nettey - Physical Trainer, 4. Sheriff Sulley - Welfare Officer, 5. Baba Aluta - Equipment Officer.

"The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team. GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the vice-chairman.

"Other members are: 1. Osei Tutu Agyemang-Member, 2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -Member, 3. Abubakar Nallah-Member."

Fokuo will be hoping to help Ghana return to the U17 Afcon, the next edition set to come off in next year.

Zico, meanwhile, has been asked to lead the U20s.

