Ghana gets Caf fine for Awal pitch-invasion during South Africa Afcon qualifier

The match disruption during November's continental qualifying fixture in Cape Coast has landed the West Africans in trouble

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has slapped with a fine after a pitch invader interrupted a 2021 (Afcon) qualifying home fixture against last November.

In what ended in a 2-0 win for the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the intruder launched a run onto the pitch in the 84th minute, briefly bringing the game to a standstill.

It took a hot chase by over 10 security officers to eventually get hold of the invader.

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Ghana an amount of Ten Thousand US Dollars (US$10,000) for the invasion of the field of play by a soccer fan," the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on their official website on Wednesday.

"This is in relation to the incident that occurred at the latter stages of the Black Stars' win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2019.

"Caf Disciplinary Board fined Ghana the amount of US$10,000 for the incident after studying the reports from the match officials."

Later identified as Awal Suleman, the invader was arrested by the police and arraigned before court.

He was charged for breaching public disturbance laws and fined GHc2,400 (€384).

"There is a need for lovers of our national teams to behave appropriately within the laws of game," GFA general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has said.

"This is really important because our actions have consequences for the GFA and the State at large.

"We will continue to educate the patrons of the game but there will be mechanisms to ensure that fans who cause the Nation to lose money in this manner are brought to book."

Goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus decided the fixture.

