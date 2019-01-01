Ghana Football Normalisation Committee explains players bonuses decision

President Kofi Amoah says the resolution is to ensure that players get what is due them

Ghana Football Normalisation Committee president Kofi Amoah has shed light on the outfit's resolve to directly pay match bonuses to players whose clubs will participate in the special competition involving Premier League and Division One League clubs.

The championship, which is to keep clubs active until August when the domestic league is expected to resume, will involve all 16 teams in the topflight and 48 teams of the second tier.

On Tuesday, modalities announced for the new competition includes direct payment of match bonuses to players, a decision that has not gone down well with the clubs.

“We’ve listened to the players and all the concerns they raised about their salaries and issues relating to it," Amoah told Asempa FM.

"The players are the main actors of the game and we must do things to demonstrate that the players deserve what they must get.

"What is due to the clubs will go to them and what is due to the players will go to them.

"The game is for the players. The player is important and the clubs themselves even agree.

"[Contributions] from our meeting with the players was very revealing and we must focus on player-club relationship."

As part of a series of meetings aimed at drawing a new set of reforms for Ghana football, the committee held a meeting with captains of Premier League, Division One League, and National Women's League clubs. The decision to directly pay players was made following this meeting.

Clubs of the 'new competition', though, are vehemently against this new resolve.

Media reports say the teams are planning to boycott the championship in protest.

