Ghana Football Association wants Premier League behind closed doors directive cancelled

The football association spokesperson sheds light on their latest proposal to the Government of Ghana

The Football Association are currently in discussion with the national government over the possible return of fans at various Ghana Premier League match centres.

On orders of the Government of Ghana, all matches of the the 2020-21 top flight are being played behind closed doors since the league's commencement last month.

The directive has been part of safety protocols against the coronavirus disease.

"We have engaged the sector ministry and still we are speaking with the government to allow fans into the various stadia and we hope government will accept our proposal," GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum told Kessben FM.

“I have been to various venues this year and the number of people I see behind the gates is overwhelming, knowing very well there’s a ban by the government.

“What I’m saying is, nobody is happy playing the games behind closed doors, even economically and financially, it’s taking a lot from these clubs.

“Our industry is not so strong to do without gate revenues, our clubs rely heavily on the gate proceeds so playing behind closed doors is hectic for the clubs."

Some club officials recently criticised the Ghana Ministry for Sports on the continuous insistence on matches behind closed doors despite a drop in coronavirus case numbers in the country and recent active political campaigns despite Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

“The Ghana Health Service is saying the rising cases are not only caused by political activities only but other factors are included," Ghana Ministry for Youth and Sports communication consultant Ahmed Osumanu Halid said, responding to the accusations, last month.

“When people go to the stadia to watch football games, they walk in groups, and we don't want that to happen and spread the Covid-19," he continued. "Remember what the President said 'we have what it takes to bring the economy back but we don't have what it takes to bring lives back'.

“The name of the Ministry is the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we are in charge of all football and sporting activities in Ghana. We do not have power over the political parties’ rallies and other activities."

