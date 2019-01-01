Ghana Football Association makes change to Premier League start date

The date for the commencement of the top-flight has been adjusted following a meeting between the GFA and clubs on Monday

The Football Association (GFA) has moved the start date of the 2019-20 Premier League season back by one week.

Earlier scheduled to commence on December 21, the top-flight has been rescheduled for December 28.

The new date was agreed on during a meeting between the new GFA Executive Council - led by present Kurt Okraku - and Premier League clubs on Monday.

It is the third straight postponement, the 2019-20 season start date originally set for November 3.

The league is set for a return following a one-year hiatus after a bribery and match-fixing scandal collapsed the then Kwesi Nyantakyi-led FA and truncated the 2017-18 season halfway in June last year.

Significantly, the new season will involve 18 teams after a GFA Extraordinary Congress increased the number of clubs from 16 in October. It will be Ghana's first 18-club league since 1980.

Article continues below

In a related development, the GFA has also disbanded the Premier League Board (PLB), replacing it with the Premier League Management Committee.

The seven-member committee will serve a one-year term.

Chaired by Lepowura MND Jawula and assisted by marketing consultant Jesse Agyapong, the new unit will also work with Premier League clubs towards setting up an autonomous league structure.