Ghana Football Association engages Real Mallorca over future partnerships

President Kurt Okraku has embarked on a working trip to the Spanish club in his search for future collaborations

The Football Association (GFA) has held talks with Spanish side Real Mallorca about possible collaborations between them in the future.

A publication on the FA's official website says president Kurt Okraku has engaged the club's chief executive officer Maheta Malango about the future partnership.

Okraku's meeting follows similar working visits to national team kit provider Puma and Fifa.

"GFA President Kurt E.S. Okraku has held discussions with the Chief Executive Officer of Real Mallorca, Maheta Malango," the publication reads.

"The meeting, which was held in Mallorca, , touched on capacity building and possible of exchange of programs between Real Mallorca and some Ghanaian clubs.

"The GFA President described the meeting as fruitful and said he is looking forward to having more of such deliberations with his international contacts for the benefit of Ghana football.

"The GFA President, who is also the Chairman of International Relations Committee of the GFA, has been holding meetings in Europe with key football stakeholders."

Okraku was voted as new GFA president on October 25, replacing Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose reign was brought to an end by a turbulent corruption scandal in June 2018.

Mallorca currently have three Ghana internationals on their books - left-backs Baba Rahman and Lumor Agbenyenu and midfielder Iddrisu Baba.

