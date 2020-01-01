Ghana FA warns clubs against resuming training after lockdown suspension

The football's governing body has sent out a message to its clubs and the general public

The Football Association (GFA) has advised clubs against resuming training activities despite the nation lifting its partial lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The football's governing body also maintains its offices remain closed notwithstanding the latest government action.

On Sunday, Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo announced an imminent ending of the three-week partial lockdown on Monday but stated bans on all social gatherings, including religious and sporting events, still stand.

"The public is hereby informed that the offices of the Ghana Football Association remain closed despite the government's decision to lift the partial lockdown in the Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa environs," the GFA announced on its official website on Monday.

"This is because the government's directive on public gatherings of 25 or more persons is still in force.

"Members of the GFA, including clubs, Regional Football Associations and all stakeholders are being reminded to continue with the use of the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - Fifa Connect etc) to communicate with the Secretariat.

"Football clubs are advised to strictly comply with the ban on gathering and sporting activities and are therefore reminded that group training is still not allowed until the ban on social gathering is lifted by the state."

On March 15, the GFA suspended all its competitions, including the Premier League, and announced the closure of its offices after the Ghanaian government banned public gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The medical condition, also known as Covid-19, has so far infected 1042 persons in Ghana, killing nine.