Ghana FA urged to promptly decide fate of Premier League after Sunday setback

Elmina Sharks executive George Wiredu want closure on the status of the domestic league

Elmina Sharks general manager George Wiredu wants the Football Association (GFA) to promptly decide the fate of the Premier League ( ).

The championship has been on hold since the West African nation placed a ban on all public gatherings, including sporting and religious events as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, football was dealt another blow after the ban on contact sports was extended to July 31.

More teams

"We have to hear from the GFA by close of the week. If this week won’t be possible, we have to hear from them, latest by next week," Wiredu is quoted by Skyy Power FM.

"Seriously it’s very expensive paying the players without playing football.

"We were very hopeful that the president would lift the ban on football activities so we can return to playing. But now that it has been extended to July 31, we are at a crossroad.

"We are therefore waiting on the mother association [GFA] to know the way forward.

"As at now, players are expecting to be paid their salaries so far as there has been no official communication that the league has been cancelled or otherwise.

"So we are waiting on the GFA to decide what next."

The GFA had earlier stated no final decision would be taken on the future of the Premier League until at least June 30.

Last week, the football governing body was reported to have made an unsuccessful plea to the national government to be allowed to return football behind closed doors.

The football community has been divided over the way forward for the championship.

While a section, including officials from Berekum , Eleven Wonders and King Faisal, has called for total cancellation of the 2019-20 season, clubs like want the current campaign continued when safe to do so.

Article continues below

The championship was at the matchweek 15 stage - with atop the table - when the competition was brought to a halt.

At the time, a total of six coronavirus cases had been recorded.

As at Tuesday June 2, the West African nation has registered 8,297 cases involving 38 deaths and 2,986 recoveries.

