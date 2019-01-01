Ghana FA to usher in new season with Ordinary Congress on Thursday

The football governing body and it's delegates will meet to officially open the 2019-20 campaign as stipulated by its statutes

The football leadership is set to convene for an Ordinary Session of Congress on Thursday.

The customary meeting is to usher in the new football season which is set to kick off on the weekend of December 27-29.

The event will bring the West African nation a step closer to restoring regular domestic football action after a bribery and match-fixing scandal pulled the plug on activities in June 2018.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold an Ordinary session of Congress on Thursday 19th December 2019 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE), Prampram," a statement of the GFA's official website reads on Wednesday.

"This will be the maiden congress under the new GFA leadership.

"Delegates will deliberate on the agenda as and to discuss and usher in the upcoming football season."

The event will also seal the appointment of Independent Committee members for a four-year tenure as stipulated by the GFA statutes.

The committees include Ethics Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee and Elections Committee.

Also, the event will see the "election of the final member from the Regional Football Association (RFA) between Central regional RFA chairman, Robert Duncan and the Upper East RFA chairman, Salifu Zida."

The GFA last convened in October when it held a Meeting of Extraordinary Congress to review and adopt new FA regulations and statutes.

On Friday, there will be an official launch of all competitions of the 2019-20 Ghana football season.

