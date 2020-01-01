Ghana FA summons Ashanti Gold president over Premier League match-fixing allegations

The Miners chief is set to answer questions over recent comments made on radio after his club's thrashing at the hands of Wafa

The Football Association (GFA) has sent out an invitation to president Kwaku Frimpong in relation to his claims of match manipulation of the club's recent Premier League encounter with Wafa.

On Matchweek 12 of the top-flight earlier this month, the Miners suffered a humiliation at the hands of the Academy Boys who registered a 6-1 home win at Sogakope's Wafa Sports Complex.

Comments by Frimpong on radio after the game, however, alleged their heavy defeat may have been fixed.

"The Compliance and Integrity Unit of the Ghana Football Association has written to AshantiGold SC President Dr Kwaku Frimpong seeking clarification about a statement he purportedly made after their Ghana Premier League fixture against WAFA at Sogakope on 1st March 2020," the GFA announced on its official website on Friday night.

"Dr Frimpong is said to have alleged that the game was manipulated. He further stated in an interview on Kumasi-based Ashh FM that he sensed elements of betting in the game.

"Dr Frimpong is being asked to confirm making the statement and if true assist the GFA with details of evidence available to him.

"The Code of Ethics 2019 of the Ghana Football Association requires participants of Ghana football including club executives (Dr Kwaku Frimpong) to corporate with the Unit to investigate incidents in match manipulation.

"It must also be noted that the Code of Ethics and the Disciplinary Code prohibits the making of false allegations without proof."

Ashanti Gold, the third most successful club in the history of the Premier League with four titles, currently sit sixth on the table.

The Obuasi-based side is set to play as guests of Karela United in Matchweek 15 on Sunday.

