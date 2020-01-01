Ghana FA secretary on Premier League return after coronavirus pandemic

The GFA official sheds light on the possible resumption of the top-flight

Football Association (GFA) general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has stated clubs will be given time to prepare their teams before the Premier League resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-flight is in the second week of a one-month suspension as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

So far, over 622,548 persons have been infected worldwide, with over 28,812 deaths recorded.

More teams

"We must give the clubs some time to train their players and reorganise before playing football again," Addo said on Joy FM on Saturday.

Article continues below

"We can’t just let the clubs play immediately after the coronavirus comes to an end.

"We have to observe safety measures such as washing of hands, avoiding shaking of hands and so on."

Ghana has so far registered 141 cases of the coronavirus, involving three deaths.