Ghana FA provides Akonnor update ahead of first squad announcement

The Black Stars boss is soon expected to unveil his team for their double-header against Sudan

New coach CK Akonnor is back from a player monitoring exercise abroad and is set to release his first selection next week, the football association has announced.

Appointed boss of the Black Stars in January, the former and trainer has spent over a month outside the shores of Ghana, touching base with current players of the team and meeting prospective additions to discuss their international futures.

Ghana are billed to take on Sudan in a 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header next month.

More teams

According to Thursday's publication on the GFA's official website, "Coach Akonnor will meet the Black Stars Management Committee on Friday to brief them on the tour and will subsequently address the media at a press conference next week.

"He is also expected to name his squad for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifying matches against Sudan at the press conference."

Article continues below

Akonnor met the likes of of captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Teye Partey on his trip.

He also held discussions with French-born Elisha Owusu, youth duo Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku, former youth star Derrick Luckassen and English-born Tariq Fosu about a possible future with the Black Stars.

Ghana host Sudan in an Afcon qualifying match on March 27 and then they them on away from home on March 30.