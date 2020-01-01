Ghana FA provides Akonnor update ahead of first squad announcement
New Ghana coach CK Akonnor is back from a player monitoring exercise abroad and is set to release his first selection next week, the football association has announced.
Appointed boss of the Black Stars in January, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer has spent over a month outside the shores of Ghana, touching base with current players of the team and meeting prospective additions to discuss their international futures.
Ghana are billed to take on Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header next month.
According to Thursday's publication on the GFA's official website, "Coach Akonnor will meet the Black Stars Management Committee on Friday to brief them on the tour and will subsequently address the media at a press conference next week.
"He is also expected to name his squad for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifying matches against Sudan at the press conference."
Akonnor met the likes of of captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Teye Partey on his trip.
He also held discussions with French-born Elisha Owusu, Belgium youth duo Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku, former Netherlands youth star Derrick Luckassen and English-born Tariq Fosu about a possible future with the Black Stars.
Ghana host Sudan in an Afcon qualifying match on March 27 and then they them on away from home on March 30.