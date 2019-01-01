Ghana FA president Okraku sheds light on football reformation plan

The GFA boss speaks on the way forward in restoring normalcy to the sport in the West African nation

Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku is not lost on the "huge responsibility" placed on him by his election as new leader of the country's football governing body.

In October, the former Dreams FC chief beat five other candidates to assume the top office, replacing Kwesi Nyantakyi whose administration was collapsed by a bribery and corruption scandal in June 2018.

The domestic league and other competitive championships, which have been on hold since the leadership scandal, are all but set to resume.

"The task ahead is possible if we all put our shoulders to the wheel and collectively pull towards the direction we all want to be," Okraku said during Thursday's GFA Ordinary Session of Congress to usher in the 2019-20 season.

"My election on October 25 was not a personal victory for Kurt E.S. Okraku.

"Rather, I see it as a huge responsibility placed on me and the Executive Council to change the game, ignite passion and create wealth for all.

"My election is a show of confidence from you. But more importantly, it is an arduous , but surmountable task to bring back the love for the game our people love so much across the country."

Between September last year and Okraku's election, a Fifa Normalisation Committee was in charge of temporary administration of football in Ghana.

The Premier League, which is set to be officially launched on Friday, will kick off on December 28.

