Ghana FA president Okraku defends decision to hand Akonnor Black Stars job

The football governing body chief shared his thoughts on the naming of the former Black Stars captain as new coach of the outfit

Football Association (GFA) boss Kurt Okraku remains convinced about the decision to name CK Akonnor as the new coach of the national side.

The former Black Stars and captain assumed duty of the team in January, replacing James Kwasi Appiah whose contract expired at the end of last year.

Akonnor's appointment was questioned by a section of fans who had concerns about his level of experience. He never previously coached a team at national level while at club stage, his biggest jobs prior were separate stints with local giants and .

"First of all, coach Kwasi Appiah exited and we had to decide on who to give the responsibility to," Okraku explained to Ghana Web.

"The [Executive] Council considered a few names, lots of circumstances were also considered, and then we decided on CK Akonnor.

"I think that C.K AKonnor has paid his dues when it comes to football; [he] played here in the Premier League for Okwahu United and Ashantigold, went to [and] played [for] 12 years thereabout in the , captained Wolfsburg, captained our own national team [Black Stars], came back here [and] coached Hearts of Oak, Eleven Wise, Dreams FC, Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko.

"He's had varying levels of experience as a trainer and if there is somebody who deserves the opportunity, it is someone who has dedicated himself to the national course.

"He’s risen to the highest level, played at the highest level and coached at the highest level.”

First, Akonnor has been tasked to lead Ghana to victory at the in next year. The Black Stars have not won the title since 1982.

At the 2019 edition in last year, the four-time champions, under Appiah, exited the tournament at the Round of 16 following a defeat to . It was the first time the Black Stars failed to reach the quarter-final since 2006.

The new coach has also been charged to help Ghana make a return to the World Cup, after the team failed to qualify for the last gathering in in 2018.

Ghana successively qualified for the World Cup between 2006 and 2014.

At Germany 2006, the Black Stars reached the Round of 16 on their debut appearance, their run ended by defending champions .

Four years later in , Ghana went a step further, this time making their way to the quarter-finals whey they bowed to in a penalty shoot-out.

At Brazil 2014, the Black Stars failed to progress from the group stage for the first time ever, placing fourth behind the Germany, and the USA.

