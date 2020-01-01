Ghana FA president Okraku chides members at Tuesday's Ordinary Congress

The association leader has expressed his disappointment in the conduct of some of its representatives

Football Association's (GFA) Kurt Okraku has criticised some of its members for becoming drawbacks for the development of the sport.

The chief made the remark in his address to delegates at the football's governing body's 26th Ordinary Session of Congress held at the FA's Technical Centre in Prampram on Tuesday.

"There are a few of us who continuously go out of this family and go out to the public space to malign your product, my product, your business. We must reject these people," Okraku told Congressmen and women.

"If I go to corporate Ghana on a daily basis preaching Ghana football and yet some of us, just a few of us, continuously damage the image of the product we intend to love, [product] that we spend our money on, we need to reject these people; we must say no to such people.

"Football is the passion of the nation and the only sport that unites the country, thus the need for a conscious effort to develop the game by creating wealth for everyone.

“Let’s come together and build our football. This is the sport that has made me who I am today. This is the sport that brings the country together.

"We are all from various ethnic groups but we are here as one body all in the name of football but my worry is how some of us tarnish the brand we are all trying to protect.

"Football is our commodity that generates us money and sponsorships so why would a stakeholder tarnish the same brand?

"We must desist from tarnishing the image of our football. I am imploring all stakeholders to stay united because this is a new era. Some members did not show up but we are still united as one body."

At the session, there was a review of the activity report for the 2019-20 domestic football season which was cancelled midway due to outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Congress also voted for ratification of the GFA's 2019-20 budget and as well approved the budget and work for the 2020-21 financial year.

Furthermore, there was an approval of a proposal seeking to increase allowances and incentives of the GFA president, vice president and members of the Executive Council.

A new football season, 2020-21, is expected to commence in October.