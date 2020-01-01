Ghana FA postpones meeting on new season discussion

The football's governing body has announced a new time for its first conference since terminating the season due to Covid-19

Football Association (GFA) has rescheduled its Executive Council meeting originally slated for Thursday for discussing issues surrounding the cancelled domestic season and modalities towards the commencement of a new term.

Last month, football's governing body permanently terminated the 2019-20 campaign after three months of a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The outfit had hoped to promptly convene on Thursday to decide the way forward, particularly for the Ghana Premier League ( ).

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has moved its upcoming meeting to Tuesday, July 14, 2020," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday

"The meeting will be done through video conferencing.

"The body was supposed to meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to take decisions on Congress and plans for a new season.

"Matters to be discussed include the date and agenda for Congress, the date for player registration and modalities leading to the start of the 2020-21 season.

"Last week, the Council took a decision to cancel the 2019-20 football season due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Premier League was at the matchweek 15 stage when it was halted by the coronavirus disease.

Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.

Following the recent return of some national leagues in , , and , there had been calls for Ghana to follow suit.

Before terminating the campaign, the GFA revealed it was engaging the Government of Ghana over the possible resumption of football under strictly safe protocols such as playing matches behind closed doors, having had a first request rejected.

The rising number of infection cases in the west African country, however, left concerns about the quest for football resumption.

At the time of temporary suspension, a total of six cases had been recorded.

As at June 30 when the season was permanently cancelled, the west African nation had registered 17,1741 cases involving 113 deaths, 13,268 recoveries and 4,361 active cases.

Top executives from Premier League clubs Berekum , Eleven Wonders and King Faisal advocated for the total cancellation of the 2019-20 season over safety concerns amid resuming football under the coronavirus conditions.