Ghana FA official Aubynn opens up on squad announcement delay for Nigeria showdown

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member Tony Aubynn has explained the delay in unveiling the Black Stars squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria is a technical decision.

Less than two weeks to the matches on March 25 and 29, Ghana’s squad is yet to be announced, raising concerns about the team’s preparation for the crucial tie.

Nigeria, on the other hand, revealed their roster two weeks ago, calling up the Leicester City trio Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, as well as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” Aubynn told Starr FM.

“We recently formed the technical team and the management team, and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason.

“I cannot explain even though I’m in the Exco [member]. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team.

“I believe that the squad will be announced soon but I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline.”

Last month, Ghana announced a four-man technical leadership team for the World Cup qualifiers following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac from the head coach post on the back of a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo has been mandated to lead the Black Stars as interim head coach, with support from Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng, former Nordjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didid Dramani and ex-Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton.

Amid the wait for the final squad, Ghana are sweating over the availability of Reading left-back Baba Rahman, who has become a major doubt for the Nigeria showdown due to injury.

Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is in a similar situation, having as yet failed to recover from injury with the French club.

The Black Stars are already confirmed to be without captain Andre Ayew, who is suspended for the upcoming games due to suspension after coping a red card in Ghana’s last group game at Afcon.