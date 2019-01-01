Ghana FA Normalisation Committee gets tenure extension as Sammy Kuffour joins up

The interim local football's governing body has had its date of expiry renewed, and its membership reconstituted

World football's governing body Fifa has extended the tenure of Football Association Normalisation Committee for a further six months.

The unit, jointly set up by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government to temporarily run football in the West African nation following the collapse of the Ghana Football Association after a messy bribery and corruption scandal last year, was initially set to end its six-month mandate on March 31.

The latest development was announced at a press conference jointly held by a Fifa task force and the Normalisation Committee at the GFA secretariat in Accra on Friday.

Also, the composition of the committee has been altered.

Former Ghana and centre-back Samuel Osei Kuffour has been announced as a new member of the four-person body, taking the place of lawyer Dua Adonten.

Kofi Amoah, Ghana's Local Organization Committee Chairman for the 2008 , keeps his place on Normalisation Committee - as president - same as vice president Lucy Quist and Naa Odofoley Nortey.

The committee assumed duty in October last year.

According to Fifa, the work of the committee includes "running the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperating with the special task force, reviewing the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of Fifa and Caf, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes" and "organising and conducting elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of Fifa and Caf".

In June last year, an investigative documentary by renowned journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team exposed corrupt and match-fixing activities of top officials and referees of the GFA, leading to the resignation of president Kwesi Nyantakyi and the dissolution of the Executive Committee.

After the Ghanaian government withdrew a court petition to liquidate the FA, Fifa announced that a Normalisation Committee was to take over the administration of football until March 31, 2019.